For Abbie Muhoro, transitioning from teaching in Kenya to pursuing a master’s degree in Pennsylvania, USA, was a bold step toward personal and professional growth.

Her passion for events and supply chain management fueled her decision to leave the classroom behind and explore new career paths.

Though the shift came with challenges, Abbie remained focused, determined to follow a path that aligned with her aspirations.

Throughout this journey, her family—especially her mother—was her greatest source of support. Their support strengthened her confidence that venturing beyond her comfort zone was the right decision.

The International Scholars Program (ISP) also played a crucial role, providing the guidance and mentorship she needed to navigate university applications, career coaching, and the visa process.

With their structured approach, what once seemed overwhelming became a clear and achievable path.

Abbie believes that having a clear goal and staying committed is key to success, no matter the obstacles. She encourages others to embrace change, step beyond familiar boundaries, and trust the process.

Her advice is clear: pursue your dream, take the first step, stay committed, and find the right support—success will follow.

As she begins her studies in Pennsylvania, Abbie looks forward to gaining industry knowledge, expanding her network, and embracing the challenges and opportunities of studying abroad.

Her journey is a powerful reminder that with ambition, support, and perseverance, any transition is possible.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

Abbie Muhoro’s Journey: From Teaching to Supply Chain in USA