Eric Ochieng’s Finance Dream in US: From Homa Bay to Delaware

For Eric Ochieng’ from Homa Bay County, Oyugis, Kenya, the dream of studying abroad has finally become a reality.

This spring, courtesy of The International Scholars Program, he is set to pursue a master’s in finance at the University of Delaware, a milestone that fills him with both excitement and anticipation as he reflects on his journey from Kenya to the United States.

- Advertisement -

Eric’s ambition to study abroad began right after his undergraduate studies at Kenyatta University, where he earned a bachelor’s in economics.

Initially, he had set his sights on the London School of Economics, even paying the registration fee, but unforeseen challenges disrupted his plans.

Yet, his determination never wavered. In 2022, he came across The International Scholars Program (ISP) through a friend, and after learning more, he knew this was the right path for him.

- Advertisement -

By August 2024, Eric officially joined ISP through the Prime Option, setting the foundation for his academic transition to the U.S.

Now, Eric is about to take his first international flight, an experience he both anticipates and marvels at. His wife, family, and mentors have been his pillars of support, standing by him through every step of this transition.

As Eric embarks on this new chapter, he carries with him the hope of using his knowledge to make an impact in the financial sector—both in the U.S. and back home.

His journey is a powerful testament to perseverance, faith, and the life-changing support of ISP.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Eric Ochieng’s Finance Dream in US: From Homa Bay to Delaware