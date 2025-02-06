Ngungugu Macharia of Baltimore Maryland: A Life Remembered

With a heavy heart and acceptance of divine will, we announce the passing of Irungu Macharia, also known as Ngungugu Macharia, who has been promoted to glory.

Irungu departed this life on January 31, 2025, at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Maryland after a prolonged illness.

- Advertisement -

He is survived by his wife, Andrea Macharia, and his children, Wangui Macharia, Marguerita Macharia, and Wanjiru Ngungugu. He was also a brother to Njuguna Macharia and Irene Njuguna of Baltimore.

The family and friends humbly request your financial assistance during this difficult time.

Contributions can be made via CashApp: $jugus – 443-653-0866 or

- Advertisement -

Zelle: Irene Njuguna 410-948-5355.

The burial will be held at Kings Memorial Park in Baltimore, Maryland. Arrangements for the burial are currently being finalized, and the date of the funeral will be communicated later. May God bless you for your support of this family.

For further inquiries, please contact

Samuel Muikia at 443-447-7133, Wambui Hiram at 443-858-4371 Anthony Wachira at 443-204-5662,

or 4. Pastor Charles Kiguru at 443-564-9930.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

Ngungugu Macharia of Baltimore Maryland: A Life Remembered