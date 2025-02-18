Remembering Esther Nduta Ngugi: Mother to Dr Stanley Karanja

In the heart of every family lies a pillar of strength, love, and grace. Esther Nduta Ngugi epitomized these qualities and more as a beloved mother, wife and Grandmother.

In this heartfelt tribute, we reflect on the life and legacy of a remarkable woman who touched the lives of all who knew her.

Her legacy transcends time, leaving an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Esther’s kindness knew no bounds, her warmth radiating through every interaction. Whether she was comforting her children in times of need or supporting her husband through life’s challenges, her unwavering devotion shone brightly.

Her unwavering devotion to her family and community resonates with those who felt her warm embrace and compassionate spirit.

Her joyful spirit and unwavering resilience inspired all who had the privilege of crossing paths with her.

Through her kindness and wisdom, Esther touched lives and hearts, leaving behind a legacy of love and inspiration that continues to illuminate the lives of many.

As we celebrate Esther’s life, we honor her enduring love, her selfless sacrifices, and the profound impact she made on her family and community.

Let us remember her not with sorrow, but with gratitude for the love she shared and the lives she enriched.

At Diaspora Messenger, we wish to conver our heartfelt condolences to our friend Rev Dr Stanley Karanja for the loss of his mother. Here below is the death announcement!

Death Announcement of Mrs Esther Nduta Ngugi

We the family of Rev Dr Stanley Karanja are sad to announce the death in Kenya of our mother Mrs Esther Nduta Ngugi which occurred on Saturday February 16th,2025 at 4 am.

She was the loving wife of the Late Mr Francis Ngugi Karanja, mother of Samuel Ndungu, Rev Dr Stanley Karanja (Baltimore MD) Henry Mwangi, Robert Wainaina, Jane Wanjiku Mwangi, Virginia Njeri, Frederick Muiruri and George Mwaura all of Kenya:

She was the mother in Love of Mrs Millicent Wanjiku Ndungu, Rev Regina Karanja (Baltimore MD), Felista Wanjiru, Mercy Nyambura, Joseph Mwangi Muchira, Hellen Muiruri and Eva Wambui all of Kenya.

She was the dotting Grandmother of Sophie Nduta, Charity Wairimu, Samuel Ngugi ,Joshua Paul Ngechu, all of Baltimore MD and 28 other grandchildren. She was great grandmother to many, aunt to many and friend of many people.

The Karanja family requests for your prayers and support. Prayers will be held at the Karanjas Residence in 14 Woodcove ct Parkville MD, 21234, beginning today and as follows:

Today Sunday Feb. 16th, 2025 @ 6:30pm:

Monday Feb. 17th,2025 at 7 pm:

Tuesday Feb 18th 2025 at 7pm.

There will be a Memorial Memorial Service on Wednesday whose date, venue and time will be confirmed and communicated soon.

To participate in the prayer meetings via Zoom, please use this link: to join Zoom Meeting:

Join via Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 890 6210 7967

Passcode: 883629

Financial assistance may be sent to:

1. Rev Regina Karanja :Zelle # 443 467 3929

2. ⁠Samuel Karanja : Cashapp: $SamuelNKaranja

For more information, please contact:

1. Rev Regina Karanja:443 467 3929

2. Rev Dr Stanley Karanja: 443 525 7199

3. Bro Ignatius Muigai: 443 531 3586

4. Sister Peris Muigai Kamau:443 447 6020

5. Sister Patricia Njenga: 410 925 5029

6. Bro Lucas Kimani: 410 212 3339

7. Pastor Charles Kiguru: 443 564 9930

Thank you for your prayers in this season of our life.

Remembering Esther Nduta Ngugi: Mother to Dr Stanley Karanja