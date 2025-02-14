Rigathi Gachagua Reiterates His Support for Raila’s AUC Bid

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated his support for Raila Odinga’s bid to become the next African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

In a statement on Friday, February 14, Gachagua said the former Prime Minister is the best-suited person to be at the helm of AUC.

The former DP noted that Raila’s win in the AUC elections will imprint his quest for Pan-Africanism adding that the victory will be a win for Kenya and good for the progress of the continent.

“Kenya’s finest Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga is undoubtedly the best bet for the African Union Commission chairmanship. Africa deserves the best. There is no doubt about Raila’s worldview and championship for African people. As a continent, we need a Raila Odinga character to gel the Anglophone and the Francophone selves towards the continent of the future.

“His win in Addis Ababa imprints his quest for the Panafrican spirit he has lived and championed. Raila Odinga’s win will be good and progressive for Africa. His victory will be a win for Kenya, our motherland,” Gachagua stated.

Raila on Wednesday concluded his campaign in Bujumbura, Burundi ahead of the elections set to be held on Saturday, February 15 in Addis Ababa during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government.

Raila will be facing Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato in the election.

To win the AUC chairmanship, Raila must obtain a two-thirds majority vote from the 55 member states, equating to 33 votes.

Meanwhile, Raila suffered a blow on Wednesday after the Southern African Development Community (SADC) threw its weight behind Randriamandrato.

The SADC Secretariat said the decision followed a meeting held by SADC in August 2024 in Zimbabwe aimed at consolidating regional support for a unified candidate.

It also noted that the region’s decision was influenced by the withdrawal of Mauritius’s candidate, Anil Kumarsingh Gayan, leaving Madagascar as the sole contender from the SADC bloc.

“This letter, therefore, serves to encourage SADC Member States to support Mr. Richard J. Randriamandrato, a candidate from our region, for the position of the AUC Chairperson during the upcoming elections of Senior Leadership of the African Union Commission, in line with the August 2024 Council decision stated above,” SADC secretariat stated.

