ODM Leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday morning surprisingly graced the African Climate Summit being held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The conference is graced by President Ruto, several heads of state and key leaders from the African Union.

The ODM leader was received by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua upon arrival at the KICC.

He was then ushered to the KICC conference room where he was shown his seat.

The five-day climate summit being held in Nairobi is a partnership between Kenya and the African Union.

The summit began on Monday, September 4, and will end on September 9.

Over 30,000 delegates including heads of state and government are expected to attend the event.

The summit is expected to also look into ways of helping African countries vulnerable to adverse effects of climate change cope with the same.

It will also serve as a platform to inform, frame, and influence commitments, pledges, and outcomes, ultimately leading to the development of the Nairobi Declaration.

Surprise Attendance: Gachagua Receives Raila at KICC Africa Climate Summit