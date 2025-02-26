Why the Kenyan man John Gitau Mwangi Shot his wife in Texas

In the heart of Texas, a tragic love story unfolds, shrouded in mystery and turmoil. The tale of John and Esther Gitau, a couple whose bond seemed unbreakable, takes a dark turn as a shooting incident rocks their seemingly idyllic life.

On February 21, 2025, in Killeen, Texas, 37-year-old Esther Gitau, an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Cavazos, was found deceased at her home, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Her husband, 42-year-old John Gitau Mwangi, was arrested at Fort Cavazos for the murder and is currently held at the Killeen City Jail, facing serious charges that could result in a life sentence or even the death penalty under Texas law.

The couple’s close relationship, as described by friends who noted they were often seen together, suggests that the tragedy may have been unexpected.

While authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, they have not publicly disclosed the specific motive behind the incident.

