It is with a very heavy brokenheart and lots of sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Jonah Mutua, son of Reverend Josphat Kimindu and Sis. Maureen Mutua of Disciple Fellowship International (DFI) Church Maryland.

Jonah was the brother to Susan Mutua, Diana Mutua, and Daniel Mutua.

We are kindly reaching out to you in humility, seeking your support to attain a goal to help give Jonah a befitting home going.

Kindly let us join hands in supporting the family to facilitate his send-off. Details of the Funeral service will be communicated later.

If you would like to make a donation, please kindly consider sending your contribution directly through Zelle or CashApp, using the following details:

Cashapp Handle:$mutukumwau

Zelle: 240-706-6485

Name: Paul Mwau

For more information, kindly contact:

Emmanuel Muthama: 301-793-6674

Paul Mwau – 240-706-6485

Rev. James Ngigi – 240-646-2776

Eric Ndaka – 301-467-5910

Benson Muli – 240-491-7683

Jane Enonda: 240-672-8063

Death announcement of Jonah Mutua of Silver Spring Maryland