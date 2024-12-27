Promotion To Glory: Sophia Kamau of Silver Spring Maryland

In the vibrant community of Silver Spring, Maryland, a life well-lived is being remembered and honored.

Sophia Kamau, a beloved member of the community, touched the hearts of many with her kindness, compassion, and unwavering positivity.

With a magnetic personality and a genuine smile that could light up a room, Sophia was known for her dedication to others.

Whether it was volunteering at the local food bank, organizing fundraising events for charitable causes, or simply lending a helping hand to those in need, she left an indelible mark on the lives she touched.

Sophia’s impact extended beyond her volunteering efforts. She was a natural connector, bringing people together and forging lifelong friendships.

Her warm presence and ability to make everyone feel valued created a sense of community that transcended boundaries.

Professionally, Sophia was an educator for all the many years she lived in the US and she impacted the lives of many children in Maryland.

As we look back on Sophia’s life, we remember her as a true inspiration, someone who lived life to the fullest and found joy in helping others.

Her legacy serves as a reminder to us all to live with purpose and treat every day as an opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of those around us.

Sophia was the daugther of the late David Kirui Hiuhu and Teresia Karagi of Kawangware. Mother to Wangui Kangacha, Kamau Kangacha and Grandmother to Chris.

She was brother to the late Godfrey Hiuhu Kirui, Catherine Wanjiru Kuria, Peter Muthondu, Agnes Kariuki and Lucy Nyokabi. She was brother in-law to Daniel Kuria and Isaac Kariuki of diasporamessenger.com

Family and friends will be meeting daily from December 27th onwards. Time: 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Address: 3166 Fairland road, Silver Spring Maryland 20904. Zoom prayers services will be announced later.

To follow updates, Kindly join the Whatsapp forum- https://chat.whatsapp.com/D20ygCpHiSa4q8TfvF5BFB

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Promotion To Glory: Sophia Kamau of Silver Spring Maryland