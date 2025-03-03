From Embu, Kenya to the University of Kentucky, USA

In this latest episode of the International Scholars Program (ISP) Show, we celebrate the remarkable journey of Christabel Ndwiga, a determined and visionary young woman from Kanja Village, Embu County, Kenya.

Her unwavering belief in the power of education and her determination to push beyond boundaries have led her to the University of Kentucky, where she is now pursuing a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management.

From a young age, Christabel knew that education was the key to unlocking opportunities—not just for herself but for her family and community. Growing up in a rural village, she saw firsthand how knowledge could transform lives and was determined to be part of that change.

Navigating the complex process of studying abroad was no easy feat, but Christabel found the support she needed through The International Scholars Program.

More than just a mentorship and guidance platform, ISP became her second family, ensuring she had access to resources, expert advice, and a strong community to help her through the process.

Like many international students, securing funding and navigating the visa process posed significant challenges for Christabel. However, with ISP’s structured visa training and expert support, she approached each step with clarity and confidence.

Leaving behind her family and the familiar landscapes of Embu, Christabel embarked on her journey to Lexington, Kentucky, where she was warmly welcomed by a supportive community of fellow scholars.

