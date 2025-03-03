Inspiring tale: Missing Kenyan Boy Habakkuk Orero found by Police

In a heartwarming turn of events, the missing Kenyan boy Habakkuk Orero has been found safe and sound by the dedicated efforts of the local police force of Albuquerque New Mexico.

Habakkuk went missing on February 26, 2025 in Albuquerque New Mexico. Him and his parents had recently moved to the United States from Kenya so they were fairly very new to the area.

