In an era where healthcare transcends borders, Kenyan nurses are making remarkable strides in bridging global healthcare gaps, particularly in the United States.

Their expertise, compassion, and dedication are unlocking a wealth of opportunities in the American healthcare landscape.

From bustling urban centers to remote rural communities, these nurses from Kenya are bringing their unique skills and perspectives to enhance patient care and promote wellness.

With a deep-rooted commitment to service and a rich cultural heritage, Kenyan nurses are not only filling critical shortages but also enriching the diversity of the healthcare workforce in the USA.

Their presence contributes not only to the provision of quality care but also fosters cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

As they navigate new environments and systems, Kenyan nurses are proving to be indispensable assets, driving innovation and shaping the future of healthcare on a global scale.

Nursing programs that bring kenyans to work in USA

If you’re looking for nursing programs that help Kenyan nurses get licensed and work in the USA, there are a few pathways to pursue. These programs generally aim to help internationally educated nurses become licensed and employed in the U.S. through various visa programs, educational requirements, and licensure processes.

Here are some programs and pathways that Kenyan nurses can explore to work in the U.S.:

1. Direct Hire and Sponsorship Programs (EB-3 Visa)

Many hospitals and healthcare organizations in the U.S. offer direct hire programs for internationally trained nurses, including Kenyan nurses, through sponsorship for a U.S. work visa such as the EB-3 Visa.

Key Components of These Programs:

Employment-Based Green Card (EB-3 Visa) : Hospitals or healthcare facilities sponsor nurses to work in the U.S. on an EB-3 visa, which is a permanent work visa. It allows nurses to live and work in the U.S. permanently.

: Hospitals or healthcare facilities sponsor nurses to work in the U.S. on an EB-3 visa, which is a permanent work visa. It allows nurses to live and work in the U.S. permanently. NCLEX-RN Exam : Nurses need to pass the NCLEX-RN exam to become licensed in the U.S. and practice as Registered Nurses (RNs). The hospital or sponsor may assist with the preparation for this exam.

: Nurses need to pass the NCLEX-RN exam to become licensed in the U.S. and practice as Registered Nurses (RNs). The hospital or sponsor may assist with the preparation for this exam. Visa Process: The employer will sponsor the nurse for a visa (often an EB-3), and may help with credential evaluations and other legal processes required for immigration.

Examples of Organizations/Agencies that Help Nurses with Sponsorship:

Avant Healthcare Professionals : Provides international nurses with a full service, from recruitment to visa sponsorship and relocation.

: Provides international nurses with a full service, from recruitment to visa sponsorship and relocation. Health Carousel: A staffing agency that recruits international nurses for employment in U.S. healthcare facilities and offers visa sponsorship and NCLEX-RN support.

Other healthcare staffing companies:

Vivian Health : A competitor to Avant Healthcare Professionals

Visa Solutions Healthcare: Matches nurses with EB-3 visa-sponsoring healthcare facilities and helps with the interview process.

2. Bridge Programs for International Nurses

Bridge programs are designed to help internationally educated nurses meet U.S. standards and earn the required credentials to practice in the U.S.

Programs to Look Into:

The Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools (CGFNS) Certification Program : This is often a necessary first step for foreign-trained nurses. It evaluates your credentials to ensure they meet U.S. nursing standards. After the evaluation, nurses can sit for the NCLEX-RN exam.

: This is often a necessary first step for foreign-trained nurses. It evaluates your credentials to ensure they meet U.S. nursing standards. After the evaluation, nurses can sit for the NCLEX-RN exam. International Nurse Residency Programs : Some U.S. hospitals and healthcare facilities offer residency programs specifically for internationally trained nurses, which may include preparatory education to meet U.S. nursing standards and hands-on training. Example : The New York Presbyterian International Nurse Residency Program provides support, including NCLEX-RN preparation, while offering nurses the opportunity to work in the U.S.

: Some U.S. hospitals and healthcare facilities offer residency programs specifically for internationally trained nurses, which may include preparatory education to meet U.S. nursing standards and hands-on training.

3. NCLEX-RN Exam Preparation Programs

To work as a nurse in the U.S., you must pass the NCLEX-RN (National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses). Several organizations offer preparatory courses for international nurses that help them get ready for the exam.

Examples of NCLEX Prep Providers:

Kaplan NCLEX Review : Offers comprehensive courses for international nurses to prepare for the NCLEX-RN exam.

: Offers comprehensive courses for international nurses to prepare for the NCLEX-RN exam. UWorld NCLEX-RN Prep : Known for its high-quality study materials and mock exams that are frequently used by international nurses.

: Known for its high-quality study materials and mock exams that are frequently used by international nurses. Hurst NCLEX-RN Review: Offers a condensed review for the NCLEX exam with a focus on critical thinking and clinical judgment.

4. J-1 Exchange Visitor Program

While the J-1 Visa is usually for educational and cultural exchange programs, certain nursing organizations and programs sponsor Kenyan nurses to come to the U.S. under the J-1 visa to gain experience in U.S. healthcare settings.

Programs Include:

J-1 Clinical Training Programs: Some U.S. healthcare organizations partner with foreign institutions to allow nurses to gain clinical experience in the U.S. through training programs.

These programs may involve nurses working in U.S. hospitals or clinics for a specific period (usually 1-2 years) to gain experience. However, the J-1 visa requires nurses to return to their home country after the training unless they adjust their status to a work visa (such as the EB-3) or other types of visas.

5. State Sponsorships & Work Visa Programs

Some U.S. states are more active in sponsoring international nurses due to nursing shortages. These states may have their own programs to recruit foreign-trained nurses and assist with obtaining necessary visas and licensing.

Examples of States with High Demand for Nurses:

California : A nursing shortage in California has led to increased demand for international nurses.

: A nursing shortage in California has led to increased demand for international nurses. Texas : With a high demand for nurses, Texas hospitals often sponsor foreign-trained nurses to work in the state.

: With a high demand for nurses, Texas hospitals often sponsor foreign-trained nurses to work in the state. Florida: Another state with many healthcare facilities actively recruiting nurses from abroad.

Hospitals in these states may sponsor international nurses for work visas and assist with credential evaluations, NCLEX-RN preparation, and licensing.

6. Foreign Nurse Recruitment Agencies

Many recruitment agencies specialize in bringing international nurses to the U.S. These agencies work with U.S. healthcare employers to provide job placements for international nurses and often handle all the legalities of visa sponsorship and licensing.

Notable Agencies to Consider:

AMN Healthcare : A leading healthcare staffing agency that places international nurses in hospitals across the U.S.

: A leading healthcare staffing agency that places international nurses in hospitals across the U.S. O’Grady Peyton International: Specializes in helping nurses from around the world, including Kenya, to work in the U.S.

Steps for Kenyan Nurses to Work in the U.S.:

Credential Evaluation: Get your nursing credentials evaluated by an agency like CGFNS or ECE to ensure they meet U.S. standards. Pass the NCLEX-RN: Once your credentials are evaluated, you’ll need to pass the NCLEX-RN exam to become licensed. Visa Sponsorship: Secure a visa sponsorship, such as the EB-3, through a U.S. employer or staffing agency. State Licensure: Apply for licensure in the state where you want to work. Each state may have slightly different requirements. Begin Employment: Once licensed, you can begin your nursing career in the U.S.

Good luck All!

