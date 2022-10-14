AVANT Coming To Nairobi To Recruit Kenyan Nurses For US Jobs

Good news for Kenyan Nurses who would like to work in US. Avant Healthcare Professionals, one of the biggest US based Nursing Recruitment Agency is coming to Nairobi on November 8th -12th for Live Interview & Recruitment of Nurses to the USA. Here below are the details:

Avant Healthcare Professionals will be present at The Heron Portico Hotel on the following dates: NOVEMBER 8 TO 12TH.

How to Qualify

Must be a license holder in your country of training – we can only assist Registered Nurse​

New grads and NCLEX passers with no experience are welcome to apply.​

All others: Must have at least 6 months of current and consistent postgraduate nursing experience in a hospital with more than 20 beds.

Must have experience in adult inpatient clinical setting (for example, Med-Surg, ICU/HDU, E.R., Psych), and NCLEX and IELTS are not needed to apply.

Become a US-RN. Join the family!

BENEFITS YOU WILL ENJOY

Sponsored NCLEX-RN Program.

Sponsored Green Card Filing

Paid Airfare to the U.S.

5- week Clinical and Cultural Transitions Program upon arrival in the U.S.

Personal Trip Support Specialist to help you settle in your assignment location

Up to $12,000 in bonuses for select successful applicants

No placement or recruitment fee!

Please share with potential nurses in Kenya.

