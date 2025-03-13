The Story of Kenyan TV Actor Likobe (Aurelian Mwalukumbi Mliwa)

Aurelian Mwalukumbi Mliwa, better known by his character name Likobe, has left a lasting mark on the Kenyan entertainment industry, particularly through his portrayal of Likobe in the popular TV drama “Vitimbi.”
His journey from an aspiring actor to becoming a beloved household name is a testament to his talent and perseverance in the entertainment industry.
Through his artistry, he embodies the essence of storytelling, bringing to life characters that resonate with viewers of all ages.
Here’s a more detailed look at Likobe:
Acting Career: He is best known for his role as Likobe in the popular TV series Vitimbi and Vituko in the 1990s.
Other Roles: He also acted in Vioja Mahakamani and as a houseboy in Zoa and Subira.
Household Name: Likobe remains a household name in the country.
Post-Acting Projects: After retiring from the screen, he has been working on projects and supporting talents in his home county, Taita Taveta.
Birthdate: He was born on June 15, 1964, in Mbololo, Taita Taveta county.
Family: He is a father of two and a grandfather.
Collaborations: He acted alongside actors like Mzee Ngomongo, Mama Kayai, Mogaka, Nyasuguta, Makokha, and the late Mzee Ojwang.