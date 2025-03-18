Trump Self-Deport App: Hundreds of Kenyans Facing Deportation

President Donald Trump has launched a new initiative encouraging unauthorized immigrants, including Hundreds of Kenyans, to voluntarily leave the United States using the newly introduced CBP Home app.

In a recent video message, Trump stated that individuals who choose this self-deportation option may have the opportunity to return legally in the future.

“People in our country illegally can self deport the easy way, or they can get deported the hard way and that’s not pleasant,” Said Trump.

Conversely, those who do not take advantage of this opportunity risk being apprehended and permanently barred from re-entering the U.S.

The CBP Home app, launched earlier this month, allows immigrants to register their intent to depart, provide personal details, confirm sufficient funds for departure, and upload a photo.

“The CBP Home app is now available free across all mobile app stores, and I encourage those who have violated our laws to use this option,” Trump added.

This process is presented as a means to avoid formal deportation proceedings and potential long-term bans.

This development has significant implications for the Kenyan community in the U.S., as many face the choice between voluntary departure and the risk of permanent exclusion from future entry.

Affected individuals are advised to carefully consider their options and stay informed about the latest immigration policies.

For those affected, understanding the nuances of this app is crucial—not only for safeguarding their rights but also for making informed decisions in a landscape fraught with uncertainty.

