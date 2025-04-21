Dear Diaspora: Don’t Just Send Money – Send Skills with Sensei

Are you a Kenyan in the diaspora looking for a meaningful way to support your family, loved one or community back home? Instead of sending just money, what if you could give the gift of skills for life — a skill that can turn into a job, a business, and financial independence?

Welcome to Sensei College, one of Kenya’s top TVET colleges, where we specialize in hands-on vocational training that leads to real jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

About Sensei College

Sensei College is a registered Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution in Kenya with campuses in Nakuru and Kitengela.. Founded in 2013, we have trained thousands of young people in market-driven courses that prepare them for employment, self-employment, and career growth.

We focus on practical, skills-based learning across various technical fields, making our graduates highly employable in both the local and international job markets.

Why Sponsor a Loved One to Train at Sensei College?

If you’re based in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, or any other part of the world, here’s why you should consider training a loved one in Kenya through Sensei College:

1. Expert Trainers

Our trainers are professionals with industry experience, offering real-world guidance and mentorship.

2. Practical Workshop Training

Our students spend 80% of their time in fully equipped workshops, learning by doing — not just theory.

3. National & International Certification

All courses are examined and certified by reputable national and international bodies including NITA, NTSA and many more. Your loved one earns a recognized diploma or certificate.

4. Courses That Lead to Employment

We offer skill-based courses that match job market demand, including:

Mechanics and Automotive Engineering

Driving, Trailer Driving and Plant Operation

Electrical & Electronics Installation

Hospitality, Beauty Therapy & Hairdressing

CCTV Installation, Phone Repairs, Interior Design

ICT, Plumbing, Masonry, Catering, and more

5. Transparent and Diaspora-Friendly Support

We work closely with Kenyans abroad to make admissions, payments, and follow-ups easy. We offer:

Free Online Admissions

Effective and efficient fee payment with receipts

Real-time student progress updates

We have hostels and we provide meals and accommodation

We ensure our students experience holistic training

How Kenyans in the Diaspora Can Change Lives Through Skill Training

Instead of only sending monthly remittances, consider sponsoring a relative or youth to join a training course. This one-time investment can:

Empower a jobless youth with income-generating skills

Help young mothers start a salon or catering business

Equip your sibling or cousin with a driver’s license and vehicle operation skills

Train a church member or village youth and create impact in your community

A Sensei graduate walks out ready to earn, grow, and support others — building dignity, confidence, and a future of possibility. Welcome to Sensei College where we are building Africa, One Skilled Hand at a Time

Don’t just send money. Send a skill. Sponsor success. Empower a generation. For more information Call/Whats App +254 717 000 777 or email diaspora@senseitechnology.co.ke

