Dear Diaspora: Don’t Just Send Money – Send Skills with Sensei

Are you a Kenyan in the diaspora looking for a meaningful way to support your family, loved one or community back home? Instead of sending just money, what if you could give the gift of skills for life — a skill that can turn into a job, a business, and financial independence?
Welcome to Sensei College, one of Kenya’s top TVET colleges, where we specialize in hands-on vocational training that leads to real jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.
About Sensei College
Sensei College is a registered Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution in Kenya with campuses in Nakuru and Kitengela.. Founded in 2013, we have trained thousands of young people in market-driven courses that prepare them for employment, self-employment, and career growth.
We focus on practical, skills-based learning across various technical fields, making our graduates highly employable in both the local and international job markets.
Why Sponsor a Loved One to Train at Sensei College?
If you’re based in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, or any other part of the world, here’s why you should consider training a loved one in Kenya through Sensei College:
1. Expert Trainers
Our trainers are professionals with industry experience, offering real-world guidance and mentorship.
2. Practical Workshop Training
Our students spend 80% of their time in fully equipped workshops, learning by doing — not just theory.
3. National & International Certification
All courses are examined and certified by reputable national and international bodies including NITA, NTSA and many more. Your loved one earns a recognized diploma or certificate.
4. Courses That Lead to Employment
We offer skill-based courses that match job market demand, including:
- Mechanics and Automotive Engineering
- Driving, Trailer Driving and Plant Operation
- Electrical & Electronics Installation
- Hospitality, Beauty Therapy & Hairdressing
- CCTV Installation, Phone Repairs, Interior Design
- ICT, Plumbing, Masonry, Catering, and more
5. Transparent and Diaspora-Friendly Support
We work closely with Kenyans abroad to make admissions, payments, and follow-ups easy. We offer:
- Free Online Admissions
- Effective and efficient fee payment with receipts
- Real-time student progress updates
- We have hostels and we provide meals and accommodation
- We ensure our students experience holistic training
How Kenyans in the Diaspora Can Change Lives Through Skill Training
Instead of only sending monthly remittances, consider sponsoring a relative or youth to join a training course. This one-time investment can:
- Empower a jobless youth with income-generating skills
- Help young mothers start a salon or catering business
- Equip your sibling or cousin with a driver’s license and vehicle operation skills
- Train a church member or village youth and create impact in your community
A Sensei graduate walks out ready to earn, grow, and support others — building dignity, confidence, and a future of possibility. Welcome to Sensei College where we are building Africa, One Skilled Hand at a Time
Don’t just send money. Send a skill. Sponsor success. Empower a generation. For more information Call/Whats App +254 717 000 777 or email diaspora@senseitechnology.co.ke