Bridging ICT Skills Gap: Young Kenyan Women In The ICT Field

African countries have been investing heavily in their people so that they can realize social and economic

development. A lot of efforts and thinking has gone into exploring the best ways to harness information

communication technologies to assist in this take off. Both the public and private sectors are establishing

close working partnerships to attract and equip new generations with better skill-sets for careers in ICT and

business.

ICT and business entrepreneurship offers many incentives to those looking for abundant career

opportunities, engaging, cutting edge work, and substantial remuneration. In the world today there are

about 850 million young women. With the ICT and entrepreneur sector now serving as

the world’s single biggest growth engine for jobs, we are in need of their skills, their enthusiasm, and their

fresh ideas. However, the progress has been gradual in Africa, with countries making modest gains in maximizing the full

potential of ICT in social and economic transformation. A number of factors are behind this sluggish

movement, particularly as a result of the huge gender gap in many of the African countries. Thus having

acknowledged the challenges brought about by gender inequalities on the continent, especially in the

ICT sector, many initiatives have been started to address the issue.

Gender equality and women’s empowerment can be advanced in several ways through information and

communication technologies (ICT) and business entrepreneur. This empowers young women in that

they are able to establish a business that they have had in mind or have plans of establishing. It helps one

to know different methods to market, or advertise their business. The other way is to facilitate the employment of

women and men equally in the ICT/telecommunication field, business and entrepreneur including at senior levels of

responsibility, and to increase opportunities for women and girls in ICT careers during elementary,

secondary and higher education. One way to do this would be by establishing an international “Girls in

ICT” day, to be celebrated annually, where all ICT and business-related institutions organize an open day for

girls.

Beyond the diversity value, bridging the ICT skills gap is a field where African countries can make the

greatest steps forward thus also meeting future industry needs. In addition to the impact, gender gap may have on

projected skills shortages; the lack of women entering the ICT- business sector currently represents loss of

talent for industry and loss of opportunity for females entering the job market. This pattern of under-

representation of women in ICT is set to continue if more is not done to educate, support and encourage

girls and their role models. Africa needs more cyberellas women equipped with

the e-skills needed for the future. These are key to ensuring Africa retains a major role in the ICT and

entrepreneur sector of tomorrow. Therefore collaboration with industry to ensure we open girls’

minds to the opportunities that are there for them within the ICT and business sector.

Despite having equally good or better grades as male counterparts in mathematics, science and technology

subjects, girls are often actively discouraged by families, teachers and career advisors from pursuing

further studies or careers in this field. Most girls drop out of ICT studies after secondary education. This can

be attributed partly to lack of support from role models, persistent stereotyped views that the sector is

better suited to men, a lack of understanding about what ICT jobs entail, and in some cases, how easy or

difficult they find the subject.

However, a key finding of the study is that girls generally like and enjoy ICT

and business studies and are competent users of computers and computer operating systems.

In particular, it is crucial that we work together to address misguided perceptions of the ICT industry; we

must help young people to see the dynamic and fast evolving sector. This will be in line with our current constitution that states in article 55,

It is with this in mind that HP LIFE Community, United Nations Industrial Development Organization

(UNIDO) and MEA-I private sectors have their mission to develop and implement worldwide innovative

immersive training programs to improve ICT – business skills to create job opportunities, plus initiated

projects to address this. The firms, aware that ICT is an area traditionally associated only with men, provides

real and exciting career opportunities for women to bridge this gap by supporting innovation,

entrepreneurship and technological progress among young women and men giving equal chances.

The public-private collaboration could also play a role in changing perceptions about the industry, by giving

access to more realistic and authentic information about ICT and business plus ICT careers. In particular,

closer cooperation Education agencies and Ministries, together with industry, are needed to ensure accurate information

about ICT is available to teachers, pupils and their parents. Numerous initiatives have been launched, but

the mainstreaming of such initiatives is required to have a systemic impact.

By: Tracy Ishmael

Bridging ICT Skills Gap: Young Kenyan Women In The ICT Field