Jessica Olsson’s Twin Brothers Martin and Marcus Olsson

In the realm of inspiring stories, few can rival the remarkable journey of Martin Olsson and Marcus Olsson, the twin brothers of Jessica Olsson.

From their early days in Sweden to carving out a name in the sports and creative industries, their lives are a testament to resilience and ambition.

As they navigated the challenges of growing up in a multicultural environment, these brothers transformed obstacles into opportunities.

Their unique backgrounds and unwavering determination have not only shaped their personal identities but also influenced the people around them.

The Olssons

​Jessica Olsson is married to former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki, making him the brother-in-law of Swedish footballers Martin and Marcus Olsson. Martin and Marcus are twin brothers born on May 17, 1988, in Gävle, Sweden, to a Swedish father and a Kenyan mother .​

Both brothers pursued professional football careers.

Martin Olsson is a left-back who has played for clubs such as Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, and Malmö FF.

He has also represented the Swedish national team in major tournaments like UEFA Euro 2012 and 2016, as well as the 2018 FIFA World Cup .​

Marcus Olsson, a left-winger, began his career at Högaborgs BK and later played for Halmstads BK and Blackburn Rovers. He earned two caps for the Swedish national team in 2012

Martin Olsson

Full Name: Martin Tony Waikwa Olsson

Date of Birth: May 17, 1988

Place of Birth: Gävle, Sweden

Position: Left-back

Current Club: Malmö FF (as of 2025)

International Career: Represented Sweden at the national level

Ethnicity: Swedish father and Kenyan mother​

Marcus Olsson

Full Name: Marcus Jonas Munuhe Olsson

Date of Birth: May 17, 1988

Place of Birth: Gävle, Sweden

Position: Midfielder / Left-back

Current Club: Halmstads BK

International Career: Played two friendly matches for Sweden in 2012; eligible to represent Kenya due to his mother’s Kenyan heritage ​

Both brothers began their careers at Högaborgs BK and have played for various clubs in Sweden and England.

Jessica Olsson and Dirk Nowitzki Children

Jessica Olsson and Dirk Nowitzki were married in a traditional Kenyan ceremony in 2012. They have three children together: Malaika, Max, and Morris Nowitzki. Additionally, Jessica is stepmother to Dirk’s two children from a previous relationship.

Jessica Olsson’s Twin Brothers Martin and Marcus Olsson