John Kinja’s Journey from Village Dreamer to Global Scholar

From the serene hills of Kithirune in Meru County, Kenya, to the dynamic classrooms of the University of Kentucky, USA—John Kinja’s journey is a profound testament to perseverance, vision, and the life-changing impact of the International Scholars Program (ISP). Today, John is living his dream, pursuing a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management in the United States—a reality he once only imagined.

Growing up in the quiet village of Kithirune, John learned early on that education was the most powerful tool for transformation.

- Advertisement -

John pursued a Bachelor of Education in Chemistry and Physics at Egerton University, later working as a teacher. While he loved nurturing young minds, he longed for more—to grow academically and professionally, to be part of a global space where ideas, innovation, and impact converged.

John’s life took a new direction when he discovered the International Scholars Program through a former schoolmate. Inspired by their success, he researched the program and walked into the ISP office with a heart full of hope. From that moment, his path was clear.

Through ISP, John received step-by-step support—from school admission to funding guidance, interview preparation, and ultimately securing his visa. His journey was not without challenges, but the dedication of ISP’s team ensured he was never alone.

- Advertisement -

John’s arrival in Kentucky was nothing short of transformative. From a warm welcome by fellow ISP scholars to adjusting to American life, every moment confirmed that he was exactly where he was meant to be.

Immersed in world-class academics and surrounded by a supportive community, he’s thriving—ready to bring solutions to the global supply chain industry and, one day, back to his community in Meru.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

John Kinja’s Journey from Village Dreamer to Global Scholar