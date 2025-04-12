Philip Moi and His Ex-Wife Rosanna Pluda Divorce Story

​ Philip Moi, the son of former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi, has been involved in a prolonged legal and financial dispute with his ex-wife, Rosanna Pluda. The case centers around divorce proceedings, child custody, and maintenance payments.​

Divorce and Maintenance Orders

In March 2015, the High Court granted Philip Moi a divorce from Rosanna Pluda on grounds of cruelty and perjury.

The court ordered him to pay a total of KSh 90 million for her upkeep and housing. This amount included KSh 30 million for her maintenance over the next 10 years and KSh 60 million for housing or an alternative house in upmarket Nairobi areas like Runda, Karen, Lavington, or Kileleshwa .​

Philip Moi appealed the decision, and in August 2015, the Court of Appeal temporarily halted the execution of the KSh 90 million payment until the appeal was heard. However, the court ordered him to continue paying KSh 150,000 in monthly maintenance to Rosanna Pluda .​

Enforcement Challenges

Despite court orders, Philip Moi faced difficulties in meeting his financial obligations. In February 2012, the High Court ordered his arrest and detention for one month at Industrial Area Prison due to his failure to pay KSh 150,000 monthly maintenance . At that time, he had only paid KSh 540,000 of the over KSh 7 million owed .​

In November 2012, Philip Moi was arrested but released after paying KSh 600,000 in maintenance arrears for the months of September, October, and November.

He also agreed to pay an additional KSh 200,000 by December 14 and cover school fees for his son, along with court application costs amounting to KSh 300,000 .

Financial Struggles and Bankruptcy Filing

Philip Moi has expressed financial difficulties, claiming that he is unemployed and relies on a pension from the Department of Defence, where he retired as an Army major.

In May 2015, he filed for bankruptcy, stating that he depends entirely on relatives and well-wishers for upkeep. The court granted temporary orders suspending any claims and debts against him until the bankruptcy suit was determined .​

Current Status

As of the latest available information, Philip Moi continues to face legal challenges related to his financial obligations to Rosanna Pluda.

The case has highlighted issues of enforcement of court orders and the financial responsibilities of individuals involved in high-profile divorce proceedings.​

