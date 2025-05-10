Diana Ross Family: Husband, Children and Adorable Grandchildren

Diana Ross, the legendary icon whose voice has graced countless stages, is more than just a musical powerhouse; she’s a devoted mother and grandmother. Journey with us as we explore the warm and loving dynamics of her family life.

From her cherished husband, who has stood by her side through the years, to her children who have inherited her drive and talent, each member of Diana’s family plays a unique role in her vibrant life.

Let’s not forget her adorable grandchildren, who bring joy and laughter to her already colorful existence.

Inside Diana Ross’s Family: A Glimpse at Her Husband, Children, and Adorable Grandchildren

Diana Ross, the iconic singer and former lead singer of The Supremes, has a well-known and talented family. She has five children: Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Arne Naess, and Evan Ross.

She was married to Robert Ellis Silberstein from 1971 to 1977, and they had daughters Tracee and Chudney.

She later married Arne Naess Jr. in 1986, and they had sons Ross and Evan. Diana is also a grandmother to eight grandchildren.

Here’s a breakdown of her husband, children, and grandchildren:

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Husband

Diana Ross has been married once:

Arne Næss Jr. (m. 1986–2000): A Norwegian shipping magnate and mountaineer. They divorced in 2000. Sadly, he died in a climbing accident in 2004.

She also had relationships before and after her marriage, including a notable one with Berry Gordy, founder of Motown Records.

👶 Children

Diana Ross has five children:

Rhonda Ross Kendrick (born 1971)

Father: Berry Gordy

Rhonda is an actress, singer, and motivational speaker.

2. Tracee Ellis Ross (born 1972)

Father: Robert Ellis Silberstein (Diana’s former partner, who raised Rhonda as well)

Tracee is a well-known actress and star of Black-ish.

3. Chudney Ross (born 1975)

Father: Robert Ellis Silberstein

Chudney is a producer and children’s book author.

4. Ross Arne Næss (born 1987)

Father: Arne Næss Jr.

Ross is a producer and businessman.

5. Evan Ross (born 1988)

Father: Arne Næss Jr.

Evan is an actor and musician, married to singer Ashlee Simpson.

👨‍👩‍👧 Grandchildren

Diana Ross has several grandchildren, including:

Callaway Lane (born 2012): Daughter of Chudney Ross.

Jagger Snow Ross (born 2015): Daughter of Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson.

Ziggy Blu Ross (born 2020): Son of Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson.

Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick (born 2009): Son of Rhonda Ross Kendrick.

