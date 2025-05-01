Kenyan Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were was assassinated on the evening of April 30, 2025, in Nairobi. The attack occurred as he was stopped at a traffic light on Ngong Road.

A gunman, riding pillion on a motorcycle, approached his vehicle and shot him at close range before fleeing the scene. His driver and bodyguard were unharmed, but Were was declared dead upon arrival at Nairobi Hospital.

- Advertisement -

Were, 51, represented the Kasipul constituency in western Kenya and was a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), led by opposition leader Raila Odinga. He had previously expressed concerns about his safety amid rising unrest in his constituency and hostility at public events.

In February 2025, he warned of increasing unrest in his constituency, blaming “external forces” for stoking chaos, and described how funerals he planned to attend had been disrupted.

The assassination has sparked widespread condemnation and concern. President William Ruto has ordered a thorough investigation into the killing. ODM leader Raila Odinga described the murder as a “brutal loss of a dedicated leader” and called for justice.

- Advertisement -

The incident has also led to unrest in various parts of the country, including Nairobi’s Kibera slum and the Rift Valley, with reports of clashes and property damage.

Kenya has a history of politically motivated violence, and the assassination of Were has raised concerns about the country’s political stability and the safety of its leaders

Kenyan MP Charles Ong’ondo Were assassinated in Nairobi