The Beef Between Susan Kihika and Tabitha Karanja Intensifies

The political rift between Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Senator Tabitha Karanja has escalated into a significant conflict within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), threatening to divide the party in Nakuru County.

Origins of the Rift

Initially, Kihika and Karanja were allies, both elected on UDA tickets in the 2022 General Elections. However, their relationship has deteriorated due to several contentious issues.

Key Points of Contention

1. War Memorial Hospital Dispute

A major point of contention is the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital. Governor Kihika’s administration took over the management of the hospital, a move Senator Karanja opposed, citing concerns over the county’s respect for court orders.

Karanja accused the county government of disrespecting court orders, which she argued could lead to anarchy in the region. In response, Kihika criticized Karanja’s contributions in the Senate, suggesting she was not effectively advocating for the county’s interests.

2. Healthcare Workforce Issues

The governor’s decision to end contracts for over 500 health workers and dismiss approximately 750 casual workers in the environment department further strained relations.

Senator Karanja had previously advocated for the permanent employment of health workers, a promise Kihika made during her campaign but did not fulfill. This unfulfilled promise led to Karanja’s vocal criticism, highlighting the governor’s failure to honor campaign pledges.

3. Calls for Resignation or Impeachment

The tensions culminated in February 2025 when Senator Karanja called for Governor Kihika’s resignation, threatening impeachment proceedings if she did not step down.

Karanja’s ultimatum was based on what she described as bizarre occurrences in the county, including the governor’s conviction and sentencing to six months in prison on February 18, 2025.

Political Fallout

The conflict has led to a split among Nakuru’s political leaders. Governor Kihika has garnered support from several Members of Parliament (MPs), including David Gikaria and Samuel Arama, who have pledged to back her in the 2027 elections.

Kihika has endorsed Gikaria as a potential challenger to Senator Karanja. Meanwhile, Senator Karanja has found support among other MPs, who have formed a political group dubbed “G7,” opposing Kihika’s administration.

The rivalry has also affected the county’s leadership dynamics, with some Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) aligning themselves with either Kihika or Karanja, further deepening the political divide.

Public Perception

The ongoing feud has drawn criticism from various quarters. Maendeleo ya Wanawake, a women’s empowerment group, has urged both leaders to engage in dialogue and cease public attacks, emphasizing the importance of unity among women leaders in the county.

Conclusion

The escalating conflict between Governor Susan Kihika and Senator Tabitha Karanja is not only a personal political rivalry but also a significant issue within the UDA party in Nakuru County. With the 2027 elections approaching, the resolution of this dispute will likely influence the political landscape of the region.

