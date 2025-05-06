Trump Administration to Pay $1000 + Air Ticket For Self Deportation

The Trump administration has introduced a new initiative offering undocumented immigrants in the U.S. a $1,000 stipend and covered airfare if they voluntarily leave the country.

This program, launched by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), utilizes the CBP Home app—a repurposed version of the previous CBP One app—to facilitate voluntary departures.

The $1,000 payment is issued only after the individual confirms their arrival in their home country.

Key Features of the Program

Financial Incentive: Participants receive a $1,000 stipend upon confirmation of their return.

Travel Support: DHS covers the cost of commercial flights arranged through the CBP Home app.

Deprioritized Enforcement: Individuals using the app to arrange their departure may be deprioritized for detention while awaiting their flight.

Potential for Legal Reentry: President Trump has suggested that those who voluntarily return may have the opportunity to re-enter the U.S. legally in the future, contingent on their character.

Rationale and Criticism

The administration argues that this approach is more cost-effective than forced deportations, estimating savings of up to $1 million per family in long-term welfare and support expenses.

However, critics, including immigration advocates, warn that the offer could complicate ongoing immigration proceedings, particularly for those eligible for asylum or other relief. Concerns have also been raised about the program’s funding and legal implications.

Historically, similar voluntary deportation programs have had limited success. For instance, a 2008 ICE operation aimed at promoting self-deportation resulted in only eight individuals voluntarily leaving out of an estimated 457,000 eligible undocumented immigrants.

This initiative is part of the administration’s broader immigration enforcement agenda, which includes a $200 million media campaign warning undocumented immigrants to leave voluntarily or face potential deportation .

