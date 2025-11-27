How Kenyan Diaspora Can Open eCitizen Account: Step-by-Step

The Kenyan diaspora continues to rely heavily on digital government services, especially for passport applications, visa processing, business registration, and civil documentation. Kenya’s eCitizen platform has become the central gateway to these services, allowing citizens and foreign users to access government services from anywhere in the world. This guide explains, step-by-step, how members of the Kenyan diaspora can create an eCitizen account quickly and securely.

Why the eCitizen Platform Matters for the Kenyan Diaspora

The eCitizen portal is the official Government of Kenya digital service hub. For Kenyans living abroad, the platform offers simplified access to services that would otherwise require travel or lengthy embassy processes. Key benefits include:

Online passport applications and renewals

Access to immigration and eTA services

Business name searches and registration

Access to driving licence services

Land, civil registration, and various ministry services

By creating an account, diaspora users can manage government applications entirely online, reducing delays and streamlining documentation.

Step-by-Step: How to Open an eCitizen Account for Kenyan Diaspora

Step 1: Visit the Official eCitizen Website

- Advertisement -

Go to www.ecitizen.go.ke.

Users should confirm they are on the official government domain to avoid fraudulent or cloned websites.

Step 2: Start the Registration Process

Click the “Register” or “Create Account” button displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose the “Foreigner” Account Type

Kenyan diaspora members who are registering with a foreign passport or without a valid Kenyan ID should select the “Foreigner” option. This applies to:

Dual citizens using foreign passports

Kenyans abroad without an active ID

Foreign nationals requiring Kenyan services

Step 4: Enter Your Personal Information

Provide the required details, including:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Valid email address (used for verification and notifications)

Mobile phone number

A Kenyan number is preferred, but a foreign number may work depending on SMS compatibility.

Step 5: Create a Secure Password

Set a strong password that meets platform requirements, typically including:

At least eight characters

Uppercase and lowercase letters

Numbers

A special character

This ensures protection of your government account.

Step 6: Verify Your Email and Phone Number

A verification link will be sent to your email, and a code may be sent via SMS.

Enter the verification codes as prompted to activate your account.

Step 7: Log In to Your eCitizen Account

After verification, visit www.ecitizen.go.ke, then log in using your email address or passport/ID number and the password you created. You will now have full access to government services from any location worldwide.

Additional Tips for Kenyan Diaspora Users

Use an email address you access regularly.

Store your password securely through a trusted password manager.

If SMS verification fails, retry using a different mobile number.

Ensure all personal information matches your passport or identity document.

How Kenyan Diaspora Can Open eCitizen Account: Step-by-Step