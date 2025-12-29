Bank Anytime, Anywhere with Equity Mobile App and Equity Online

Nairobi, Kenya – Equity Bank continues to strengthen its position as the go-to bank for convenient, secure, and affordable payment solutions for customers both locally and across the global Diaspora.

As part of this commitment, the Bank has various innovative solutions encouraging customers to embrace cashless payments using Equity Cards, the Equity Mobile App, and Equity Online. The solutions reinforce Equity’s promise of simple, reliable, and cost-effective digital banking – anytime, anywhere.

Banking Without Borders

Designed with today’s globally connected customer in mind, the Equity Mobile App and Equity Online platforms offer intuitive, secure, and innovative features that make managing money effortless for Kenyans at home and those in the Diaspora and their families back home.

Key Features of Equity Mobile App and Equity Online:

Personal finance management for better control

Bill payments including water, electricity (Kenya Power), DSTV, ZUKU, school fees, government services, and other utilities)

Card services management, including stopping a card and paying credit card bills

Access to loans directly through the platform

Forex calculator for easy conversion of major foreign currencies to Kenya Shillings

Mobile payments for goods and services

Secure local and international money transfers

24/7 access to banking services

User-friendly interface suitable for all customer segments

With the Equity Mobile App, customers enjoy smooth, reliable payments while maintaining full visibility and control over their finances – no pressure, no hassle.

Enhanced International Payments & Transfers

To further support the Diaspora community, the Equity Mobile App and Equity Online integrate Western Union and PayPal withdrawal services, enabling customers to:

Send and receive international remittances conveniently

Withdraw PayPal funds directly into their Equity accounts

Support loved ones back home quickly and securely – straight from their mobile devices

Equity Online, the web-based version of the Mobile App, offers the same robust functionality, making it ideal for customers who prefer banking via a laptop or desktop while abroad.

Equity Bank’s Commitment to Digital Innovation

Equity Bank continues to invest heavily in digital innovation as part of its mission to empower communities across Kenya and the wider African region. The Equity Mobile App and Equity Online are central to the Bank’s strategy to promote:

Cashless and contactless payments

Financial inclusion

Affordable, accessible banking solutions for all

These platforms are redefining Kenya’s digital banking landscape by combining convenience, security, and flexibility, while meeting the evolving needs of customers at home and in the Diaspora.

With Equity Mobile App and Equity Online solutions, Equity Bank reaffirms its promise: banking that works for you – wherever you are in the world.

For support for you or your loved one, you can engage Equity as follows:

📞 Call: +254 763 026 481

📧 Email: info@equitybank.co.ke

🌐 Visit: https://equitygroupholdings.com/ke/diaspora-banking/

