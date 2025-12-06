Kenyan Diaspora in UK Mourns the Death of Dr Matthew Karangi

The Kenyan diaspora community in the United Kingdom is mourning the profound loss of Dr. Matthew Muriuki Karangi. He was a highly respected academic, mentor and beloved community pillar who passed away peacefully on Friday, 5th December at 3:30 p.m., surrounded by close family and friends.

Fondly known as Daktari, Dr. Karangi was widely admired as a “towering man of the people,” celebrated for his warmth, humility, and wisdom. He was dedicated to uplifting others. His influence extended far beyond the Kenyan community. It touched lives across continents through his scholarship, ministry, and mentorship.

A Distinguished Academic and Global Missionary

At the time of his passing, Dr. Karangi was a Religious Studies teacher at John Fisher School in Peterborough, UK. He was cherished for his intellectual depth, inspirational teaching style, and genuine compassion for students.

His global academic and missionary career spanned multiple countries and institutions. He previously served as a lecturer at the Missionary Institute London, worked in Brazil, and held the prestigious position of Vice Rector with the Consolata Missionaries.

Dr. Karangi also contributed extensively to academic research, focusing on religion and politics in Africa. He produced work that enriched scholarly understanding and inspired upcoming researchers in the field.

A Mentor, Guide and Community Pillar

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Karangi was deeply valued within the Kenyan diaspora community for his unwavering commitment to service. Many describe him as a comforting presence—someone who offered guidance, mentorship, and a sense of belonging. This was especially crucial for those adjusting to life far from home.

Friends and colleagues remember him as a compassionate listener and a thoughtful advisor. He was a man whose generosity was matched only by his passion for community empowerment. His ability to connect with people from all walks of life made him an anchor for many within the diaspora.

A Legacy That Transcends Borders

As tributes continue to pour in from around the world, one thing is clear. Dr. Matthew Muriuki Karangi leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of faith, scholarship, leadership, and love. His impact will continue to resonate within the Kenyan community in the UK, the academic world, and the global missionary fraternity.

He will be remembered not only for his achievements, but for his heart: a man who lived with purpose and touched countless lives in the process.