Friday, January 16, 2026
Death Announcement: Melvin Maina Njungwa of New Castle, DE

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the tragic and sudden passing of Melvin Maina Njungwa, a beloved young man of only 19 years, whose life was taken far too soon on January 9, 2026, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Melvin was the cherished son of Peter Njungwa Kamami and Caroline Njeri Maina Njungwa. He was also a dearly loved brother to Newton Njungwa and Sally Njungwa, all of New Castle, Delaware. His untimely departure has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

We kindly invite friends, relatives, and members of the community to join us in standing with the Njungwa family during this difficult time. Please support us through prayers, words of comfort, or any form of support. As we honor Melvin’s life, let us do so with love, dignity, and respect.

Prayer meetings and funeral arrangements are currently underway, and further updates will be shared in due course.

Condolence visits may be made at:
42 Wildfire Lane
New Castle, DE 19720

Financial Contributions may be sent via:

Zelle
James Kariu (Washiq)
📱 781-929-9065

Venmo
@Washiq
📱 781-929-9065

Cash App
Newton Njungwa
📱 302-345-8085
$Newt1000

Venmo
Newton Njungwa
@Newton-N

Cash App
Grace Gathura
📱 302-354-6504
$wachera

Zelle
Grace Gathura
📱 302-354-6504

Kindly share this message and the link below with friends and contacts who may wish to join in supporting the family during this difficult time:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/JDcCJTPZi4uEB8jQoDfxNz

For more information, please contact:
James Kariu (Washiq): 781-929-9065
Stephen Kamami: 302-480-6553
John Ngugi (Chrome): 617-438-2382

May God bless you abundantly for your love, prayers, and support. 🙏

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

