Kenyan Businesswoman Robbed by Fake Police Officers in India

A Kenyan businesswoman has been robbed of ₹66.45 lakh (approximately KSh 9.3 million) in a shocking incident in Mumbai, India, after criminals posing as police officers intercepted her taxi and stole her cash.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, outside the Alana Centre building along Mahatma Gandhi Road, one of Mumbai’s busy commercial districts.

Fake Police Intercept Taxi

The victim, Sumaiya Mohammad Abadi, a Nairobi-based entrepreneur who runs a children’s garments business, had just arrived in India a day earlier for business.

According to Indian police, Abadi was travelling back to her hotel in a taxi with a friend when the vehicle was stopped by two men wearing helmets and face masks who claimed to be police officers.

The suspects allegedly:

Ordered the taxi driver to pull over

Claimed they were conducting a security check

Presented fake police identification

Questioned Abadi about her luggage

Moments later, they confiscated her bags containing large sums of cash.

After taking the money, the suspects instructed the victim to report the matter at the nearest police station and fled on a motorcycle.

Victim Had Just Arrived in India

Abadi had arrived in Mumbai on Monday, January 26, and was staying at a city hotel. The money was reportedly intended for business transactions related to her garments trade.

The robbery has sparked concern among the Kenyan diaspora and business travelers who frequently travel to India.

Police Launch Manhunt

Indian authorities have launched a full-scale investigation. According to police:

“We have detained one individual based on CCTV footage and the registration number of the motorcycle used during the robbery. The process of arrest is ongoing,” said an officer involved in the case.

Investigators are currently:

Analyzing CCTV footage

Tracing the motorcycle registration

Conducting ground patrols across the city

Police say more arrests are expected as the manhunt continues.

Rising Risks for Kenyan Traders Abroad

This incident highlights the growing risks faced by Kenyan entrepreneurs and traders operating abroad, especially those dealing in cash-based businesses.

Kenyan diaspora organizations are urging business travelers to:

Avoid carrying large sums of cash

Use verified transport services

Confirm law enforcement identity through official channels

The Kenyan High Commission in India is yet to issue an official statement.

