US-Based Kenyan Woman Mary Wangui Promoted to Glory

The Kenyan community in Lowell, Massachusetts, is mourning the sudden passing of Mary Wangui Ndegwa, a devoted Christian, mother, and active church member who was called to glory unexpectedly.

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that family, friends, and the PCEA NEEMA Church family announce the promotion to glory of Sister Mary Wangui Ndegwa, a respected member of the Kenyan diaspora in the United States.

Mary was the beloved mother of Felix Matthew Ndegwa, who resides in Saudi Arabia, and Ekila Mercy Njeri, who lives in Kenya. She was a pillar of strength to her children and a source of spiritual encouragement to many within the Kenyan community in Massachusetts.

At the time of her passing, Mary was an active member of PCEA NEEMA Lowell Church (District 7), where she worshipped faithfully. She also served diligently in the PCEA NEEMA Women’s Guild, demonstrating unwavering commitment to prayer, service, and fellowship.

Daily Prayer Meetings

In solidarity with the grieving family, daily prayer meetings are being held via Zoom from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Repatriation and Memorial Fundraiser

In accordance with Mary’s wishes and her family’s decision, her body will be repatriated to Kenya for burial.

To support the repatriation costs, a Memorial Prayer Service and Fundraiser will take place on:

📅 Sunday, January 25, 2025

🕒 3:00 p.m.

📍 PCEA NEEMA Church

201 Coburn Street, Lowell, MA

The family welcomes prayers, physical presence, and financial contributions from well-wishers.

Financial Contributions

CashApp: 978-418-3342 — $NeemaFund

Venmo: 978-418-3342

Contacts

Elder Keziah Gichura: 603-864-9601

Elder Evan Thuo: 978-394-6982

The family finds comfort in Scripture:

“The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised.” — Job 1:21

Well-wishers can also join the WhatsApp group for updates and coordination:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/F4Rd7RL1up61MQIJV1K3KL

