Death Announcement Of Francis Ndegwa Of Federal Way Washington

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Death Announcement Of Francis Ndegwa Of Federal Way Washington
Death Announcement Of Francis Ndegwa Of Federal Way Washington

APPEAL FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT: This is an appeal for the late Francis Ndegwa, son to Elizabeth Ndegwa.  Elizabeth and her late son just relocated from Massachusetts a while ago. They  hardly know or are known in Washington State.

Francis suffered a sudden cardiac event according to the medical examiner’s report and passed away. We are appealing to our community to join hands and help Elizabeth give her son a successful send off. Meetings are taking place in their home every evening from 7pm-9pm and also on zoom*.

Zoom Login:
Meeting ID: 84467890369
Passcode: 060012

Contributions can be sent to:
Zelle/Cashapp
REGINA MWANGI
469-951-5292

In Kenya, please send to Elizabeth’s sister:
Rose Njenga:
+254729984876

Related Posts
NEWS

Death Announcement of Emily Murugu, Mother To Jane, Kathleen…

NEWS

Death Announcement Of Dennis Karimi Of California

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement Of Florence Wanja Kangethe of Haverhill…

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement Of George Kimani Ruiyi, father to Lucas…

As we continue to mourn the sudden passing of our young brother, we would like to update you on the burial arrangements.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday April 26th
Church service & reception
Venue: St. Vincent de Paul Parish
Address: 30525 8th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003
*Time: 11:00 am*
The burial will take place after at:
Venue: Gethsemane Cemetery
Address: 37600 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003
Time: 2.00 pm*
We thank you for standing with us, May the Almighty God bless you, and may Francis soul rest in Eternal peace.
*To donate: CashApp/Zelle*
*Regina Mwangi 469-951-5292*

Matthew 25:35‭-‬36 NLT
For I was hungry, and you fed me. I was thirsty, and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me into your home. I was naked, and you gave me clothing. I was sick, and you cared for me. I was in prison, and you visited me.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA
At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving

Death Announcement Of Francis Ndegwa Of Federal Way Washington

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: