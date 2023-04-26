APPEAL FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT: This is an appeal for the late Francis Ndegwa, son to Elizabeth Ndegwa. Elizabeth and her late son just relocated from Massachusetts a while ago. They hardly know or are known in Washington State.

Francis suffered a sudden cardiac event according to the medical examiner’s report and passed away. We are appealing to our community to join hands and help Elizabeth give her son a successful send off. Meetings are taking place in their home every evening from 7pm-9pm and also on zoom*.

Zoom Login:

Meeting ID: 84467890369

Passcode: 060012

Contributions can be sent to:

Zelle/Cashapp

REGINA MWANGI

469-951-5292

In Kenya, please send to Elizabeth’s sister:

Rose Njenga:

+254729984876

As we continue to mourn the sudden passing of our young brother, we would like to update you on the burial arrangements.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday April 26th

Church service & reception

Venue: St. Vincent de Paul Parish

Address: 30525 8th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003

*Time: 11:00 am*

The burial will take place after at:

Venue: Gethsemane Cemetery

Address: 37600 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Time: 2.00 pm*

We thank you for standing with us, May the Almighty God bless you, and may Francis soul rest in Eternal peace.

Matthew 25:35‭-‬36 NLT

For I was hungry, and you fed me. I was thirsty, and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me into your home. I was naked, and you gave me clothing. I was sick, and you cared for me. I was in prison, and you visited me.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement Of Francis Ndegwa Of Federal Way Washington