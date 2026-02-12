Kalonzo Meets US Lawyer Representing 1998 Bomb Blast Victims

Washington, D.C. — Former Vice President Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka held a significant meeting in Washington, D.C., with Philip Musolino. Philip Musolino is the United States–based attorney who has represented Kenyan victims of the August 7, 1998 bomb blast for more than two decades.

The meeting took place during Kalonzo Musyoka’s official tour of the United States. It was facilitated by Caroline Muthoka W, a survivor of the 1998 tragedy and the International Coordinator of the Consortium of August 7th 1998 Group. Also present was Robert Mbui, Member of Parliament for Kathiani Constituency.

Renewed Push for Justice and Compensation

During the engagement, Mr. Musolino outlined the long-standing legal battle for justice and compensation for Kenyan victims of the 1998 terror attack. The attack killed over 200 people and left thousands injured. He shared updates on ongoing efforts within the U.S. legal system. These efforts aim at securing compensation for survivors and bereaved families.

Both Kalonzo Musyoka and Hon. Robert Mbui listened attentively and pledged to follow up on the matter, signaling renewed political support for victims who have waited nearly three decades for closure.

A Survivor’s 27-Year Advocacy Journey

Speaking after the meeting, Caroline Muthoka reflected on her 27-year journey of advocacy, emphasizing the emotional and physical scars borne by survivors and families.

“As a survivor of the August 7th tragedy, I have tirelessly advocated for justice over the past 27 years, holding on to the hope that the tears of the victims and their families will one day be wiped away.”

She noted that Mr. Musolino has steadfastly pursued compensation efforts in the United States throughout this period. Furthermore, she stated he remains optimistic that justice will ultimately prevail.

Hope for Closure for Kenyan Victims

The Washington, D.C. meeting has rekindled hope among survivors and families that their plight remains on the international agenda. Advocates believe sustained political engagement—combined with ongoing legal action in the U.S.—could finally unlock long-awaited compensation and recognition for Kenyan victims of the 1998 bombing.

