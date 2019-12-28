Death Announcement For Emmanuel Kamau Mukere Of Dallas, Texas

0 471
NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger

Death Announcement For Emmanuel Kamau Mukere Of Dallas, Texas

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Emmanuel Kamau Mukere, 47, who passed away at his home on the 17th December 2019 in Dallas, Texas. He was born to the parentage of Mrs. Margaret Wanjiru Kamau of Nairobi.

- Advertisement -

The burial arrangements of our beloved late Emmanuel  are ongoing as family and friends fundraise to repatriate his body home for a dignified send off.

Contributions to assist can be sent to Oscar Ndereva:
Cashapp: $OscarNdereva +1 (214) 687-2392
Zelle: timewise78@yahoo.com

Kenya Mpesa: Susan +254 722 756 840

Farewell service this Saturday 12.28.19
Venue: Bedford Funeral Home
Address: 524 Bedford Rd Bedford TX 76022
Time: 2pm
Your presence will be highly appreciated.

 

Death Announcement For Emmanuel Kamau Mukere Of Dallas, Texas

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Follow Us @diasporam

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: