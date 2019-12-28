Death Announcement For Emmanuel Kamau Mukere Of Dallas, Texas

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Emmanuel Kamau Mukere, 47, who passed away at his home on the 17th December 2019 in Dallas, Texas. He was born to the parentage of Mrs. Margaret Wanjiru Kamau of Nairobi.

- Advertisement -

The burial arrangements of our beloved late Emmanuel are ongoing as family and friends fundraise to repatriate his body home for a dignified send off.

Contributions to assist can be sent to Oscar Ndereva:

Cashapp: $OscarNdereva +1 (214) 687-2392

Zelle: timewise78@yahoo.com

Kenya Mpesa: Susan +254 722 756 840

Farewell service this Saturday 12.28.19

Venue: Bedford Funeral Home

Address: 524 Bedford Rd Bedford TX 76022

Time: 2pm

Your presence will be highly appreciated.

Death Announcement For Emmanuel Kamau Mukere Of Dallas, Texas