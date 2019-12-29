Funeral & Burial Services For Stephen Munyiri of Baltimore, Maryland

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Stephen Munyiri of Baltimore, Maryland on December 19, 2019 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center, after illness.

He was the son of Esther Wacuka Karigu and Symon Karigu of Kenya, brother to John Muhoro Karigu, husband to Lucy Munyiri, father to Erica Munyiri-Nelson, Janett Munyiri, Joi Munene and the late Kenny Munyiri.

Family and friends are meeting for prayers and funeral arrangements as follows:

Formal Prayer & Meeting

On 12/23/2019 & 12/27/2019 at 7:00PM at Elimu Center – 9600 Pulaski Park Dr, Suite 115, MD 21220.

12/28/2019 at 6225 York Rd Baltimore, MD 21212, Apt N218 from 6:00pm.

Memorial Service

On 12/29/2019 at 4:00PM at Elimu Center; 9600 Pulaski Park Dr. suite 115 MD 21009.

Viewing

1/3/2020 5:00pm-8:00pm at Vaughn Green Funeral Home; 4905 York Rd Baltimore,MD 21212.

Funeral & Burial Services

1/4/2020 Wake 9:30am

Service 10:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church; 5401 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore MD 21239

Burial to follow immediately after the service

Financial contribution towards the funeral preparations can be sent via cashApp to:

$ericamunyiri: Erica Munyiri Nelson 410-409-4576

$lucymunyiri: Lucy Munyiri 443-454-7895

Checks can be made out to:

Erica Munyiri

Zelle: Janett Munyiri 443-902-5792

For more information, Please contact:

Pastor Lillian: 443-759-1086

Pastor Mugweh: 410-236-5401

Karanja Mwaura: 410-409-9340

Julie Weche: 410-303-3335

Erica Munyiri: 410-409-4576

Janett Munyiri: 443-902-5792

Mrs. Lucy Munyiri: 678-469362

Wamuyu Kimara: 443-929-4466

Joi Munene: 301-804-7111

