Death Announcement For Gabriel Mburu Mubea Of Conyers GA
Death Announcement For Gabriel Mburu Mubea Of Conyers GA
It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of *Gabriel Mburu Mubea* He was dear husband to *Cecilia Njoki Mburu* & dear father to *Esther Mungai & Steve Munyua* of KACC, Marietta District.
Prayer meetings tonight Friday and Saturday from 7-9pm at
2599 Willow Grove Rd, Acworth 30101.
Memorial service will be held this Sunday at KACC.
The body is at West Cobb Funeral Home.
Please uplift this family in Prayers. More details to be communicated
More Related Stories
*Contacts:*
Elder Joseph Waweru-
678-437-5653
Elder Grace Kariuki- 404-838-3711
Esther Mungai(Steve) CashApp
678-768-0269
Steve Munyua – 404-451-1429
Trizah Kimuhu -678-499-9580
Erastus Njenga
4047543486
Naomi Karaya (678) 362 4425
***Thank you***
Death Announcement For Gabriel Mburu Mubea Of Conyers GA