Diaspora Owned Amani Gardens Apartment-Ready For Sale

0 1
NEWSPROMOTED CONTENT
By Diaspora Messenger

Diaspora Owned Amani Gardens Apartment-Ready For Sale
Amani Gardens Apartments is a Diaspora owned project,it is a testament of what the Diaspora can do when they come together. Amani Gardens is located in Kitisuru,exactly 1.9 kilometers from the International School of Kenya lies Amani Gardens. It is a lifestyle development which combines ambiance, convenience, comfort and luxury living. It is a good investment with people you can trust. Click below to buy/Invest

SPACIOUS SEPARATE LIVING & DINING AREA, SPACIOUS AMERICAN

KITCHEN

- Advertisement -

BEDROOMS WITH AN EN-SUITE MASTER BEDROOM,CAR PARKING

SPACIOUS & SECURE

image

Diaspora Owned Amani Gardens Apartment-Ready For Sale

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: