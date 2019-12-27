Janet Oyuga’s family appeal for help to return body to Kenya

Kenyans living in the US have made an appeal for financial to help raise Sh5 million for the two Kenyan sisters attacked by an 85-year-old granny in Washington.

Janet Oyuga and her sister, Angela, were attacked by the previous owner of the home that they bought on auction in November.

DIED ON THE SPOT

Both women were shot by an elderly woman whom they had been hosting.

According to police Janet died on the spot while Angela is fighting for her life at a hospital in Seattle, Washington.

Following the two incidents, a group of Kenyans living in the area have started fundraising to help the family cater for funeral costs, the cost of transporting the body to Kenya for burial, legal fees and hospital bills.

“We humbly request your prayers and financial contribution as we raise funds to send Janet’s body back to her family in Kenya and meet other funeral costs,” said Kenneth Oganga, who is the organizer of the fundraiser on GoFundMe.

IN POLICE CUSTODY

“In addition, with the nature of Angela’s injuries, we would like to get Angela’s sister to travel from Kenya and help take care of her as she will not be able to work for a while,” Oganga added.

So far, the team has managed to raise more than Sh 100,000 since the creation of the online platform account on Wednesday, December 25.

Meanwhile, the assailant has been taken into police custody and has already been charged with premeditated murder and first degree assault in the shooting of two sisters.

By Amina Wako

Source-nairobinews.nation.co.ke