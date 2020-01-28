Ambitious Diaspora Group Names Cabinet To Represent Entire Diaspora

The Diaspora National Assembly the whatsapp group that mirrors the Kenya National Assembly has finally released the names of its patriotic leaders that will represent the entire Diaspora on issues that affect all in the Diaspora.

The group that forwarded their proposals to the BBI task force is now all fired up and ready to work closely with the Government to ensure that service delivery to all in the Diaspora will be smooth and closer to where Kenyans live.

The group has also urged the Government to take their views seriously so that all their felt needs will be included in the referendum that is being proposed.

The most important is the dual Citizen clause that bars Kenyans to hold public posts, and the same can easily be done away with through a parliamentary bill as a matter of urgency.

The Diaspora National Assembly is comprised of 180 committed dedicated honorable members who daily debate on current issues mostly from Kenya and in the Diaspora.

The aim of this unique group is to unite all in the Diaspora so that all can have one voice to attain the grandest height possible. We fail because we do not try.

DNA IS FINALLY THE DIASPORA VOICE.

D.K. GITAU

PRESIDENT

DIASPORA NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Source-kenyanparentsinusa.com

