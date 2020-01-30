Invest TODAY and get value for money At Optiven Amani Ridge

0 26
VideoPROMOTED CONTENTNEWS
By Bonnie

Invest TODAY and get value for money At Optiven Amani Ridge
Invest TODAY and get value for money At Optiven Amani Ridge

At Optiven, we give you value for money, by ensuring your investment has everything you need, before you even begin living there! Water, electricity, solar street lighting, security and we go even further to add Chidren parks and provisions for police posts and barbecue corners!

- Advertisement -

Invest TODAY and get value for money!

For more info! Call 0723 400 500

Close your eyes and imagine property with a shopping square, a children’s park where your children play every weekend, solar street lighting and a clubhouse, with a state of the art gate. What you’re seeing in your mind, is Amani Ridge – the place of Peace. Click here and see what you’re missing out if you don’t book your plot!

https://www.optiven.co.ke

 

ALSO READ  NASA presidential candidate debate rages on as ODM insists on Raila
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Follow Us @diasporam

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });