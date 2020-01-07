Miguna’s journey suffers a blow as Airline bars him to board

Lawyer Miguna Miguna, who is returning from exile in Canada, says he has been barred from boarding a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Nairobi.

Dr Miguna’s journey suffered a blow Tuesday morning after Lufthansa Air refused to allow him on board following a red alert issued by the Government of Kenya, he said.

Dr Miguna had successfully made the first leg of his journey, from Canada to Germany, and was preparing to board when he was informed of the restriction.

In the red alert, the government warned the airline against flying the lawyer to Kenya or any other African country.

“In fact, the Kenya Government has demanded that Lufthansa must refund my fare. They have demanded that Lufthansa should not fly me into any other African country, either,” Dr Miguna said in an interview with local radio station Hot 96.

“Lufthansa flight manager is saying that the Government of Kenya must send official communication to Lufthansa at Frankfurt office before I can be allowed to fly to Kenya or any other African country.”

When contacted for comment, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said he could neither confirm nor deny whether the red alert was sent or if it has been in place since 2018 when Dr Miguna unsuccessfully attempted to return.

“But that (red alert) is an issue that can be sorted out by the Foreign Affairs ministry,” he told the Nation.

Col (rtd) Oguna reiterated that Dr Miguna is free to travel to Kenya on the assurances of President Uhuru Kenyatta and that he will not be barred.

“The President’s clearance supersedes any other order,” he said.

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

Source-nation.co.ke