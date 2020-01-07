Here is a Great Opportunity Just for You – Fungua Decade Na Optiven

Here is a Great Opportunity Just for You – Fungua Decade Na Optiven

- Advertisement -

A new decade has just kicked off with earnest. And here at Optiven, we have a deliberate intention to empower hundreds of Kenyans to start off with A new decade has just kicked off with earnest. And here at Optiven, we have a deliberate intention to empower hundreds of Kenyans to start off with a solid foundation for this new decade.

*#FunguaDecadeNaOptiven* now gives our networks three easy steps that will literally take you to the next level:

1. Commit to an investment with Optiven today and get a gift to help you lay a foundation stone towards your Decade’s success. Start with a plot, with a final focus being construction of a home either for your family, for rental or reselling. We offer you super amazing properties that will allow you to enjoy true tranquility (Have a look at one of Optiven’s projects: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=b2kPzP7B2ls

2. Automatically become part of huge exposure that comes with the Captain of a company that has been leading in the Real Estate industry in Kenya and the region; this is non-other than Mr. George Wachiuri. The opportunities here include direct Empowerment, Inspiration & Mentorship prospects that will fire you in your leadership or entrepreneurial journey. (George Wachiuri’s Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/ georgeoptiven/

3. #FunguaDecadeNaOptiven will also offer you opportunities for great Networks, powerful events, updates, newsletters and trappings to several opportunities coming up within the Optiven family.

Here is a Great Opportunity Just for You – Fungua Decade Na Optiven