Finally: High Court suspends flights from China over Coronavirus

The High Court has temporarily suspended all flights from China over coronavirus fears.This was hours after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) moved to court, on Friday, seeking orders to bar government from allowing flights from china to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Two doctors also filed a case in Nairobi seeking to block people from China and other ‘Coronavirus hotspots’ countries from entering Kenya.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua on Friday slammed the Government for exposing Kenyans to coronavirus. She asked the State to shut Kenya’s airspace and suspend all flights from China to curb the spread of the dreaded coronavirus into the country.

Kenyans were up in arms over a China Southern Airline plane that landed at JKIA on Wednesday.The aircraft brought in 239 passengers from China, the epicentre of the Covid-19 virus.

The Ministry of Health advised the passengers to voluntarily quarantine themselves for 14 days after being cleared at JKIA.A Kenya Airways staffer, Gire Ali, was suspended for recording and circulating a video of the arrival of the Chinese plane.

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya, on Thursday, warned against racist remarks against its citizens visiting Kenya from China, the epicentre of the highly contagious coronavirus.The Embassy tweeted Thursday evening that such treatment could endanger their lives.

The deadly coronavirus has already spread to over 40 countries prompting fears of a pandemic.More than 74,000 people have been infected by the virus in China and hundreds more in other countries.As a consequence, airlines have suspended flights in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kenya alongside her two East African neighbours Rwanda and Tanzania suspended flights in January.Despite suspending flights to China, Kenya has been allowing other airlines from china entry into the country.

By Sara Okuoro

