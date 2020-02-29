Passport of 27 years old Kenyan born cancelled by UK Government

As Chinua Achebe once wrote that “Things Fall Apart” it is true with UK Immigration Laws. A lot has changed behind the scene and it is going to catch up with many who are not aware.

A UK Passport of 27-years old man born in UK by Kenyan parents has been cancelled and now heading for deportation to Kenya. This is the first time such a case has come up within our Kenyan community in UK.

Previously we thought that if you are born in UK there is no way they can cancel your passport. Things have taken a different turn especially when you are involved with knife crime, drugs and terrorism.

The man based in South East London has been asked to be reporting to the police every two weeks. This follows last month’s deportation of a 19-year old man from Elephant and Castle, South London who was born in UK by Nigerian parents.

He was deported to Nigeria and after arrival in Nigeria he phoned his parents in UK asking them the contacts and names of relatives in Nigeria. He landed in a Nigeria he has never seen before. Below is another story of Deportation from UK.

Jamaica deportation: Home Office-flight leaves UK despite court ruling.

A Home Office flight deporting convicted offenders to Jamaica has left the UK, despite a last-minute legal challenge. Downing Street said 17 people were deported, but 25 others had been stopped because of the court order.

The court ruling came on Monday night after concerns that some detainees may not have had access to legal advice. One woman, whose husband was taken off the flight, said there was confusion over what would happen next.

All of those being deported are Jamaican nationals who have been convicted of criminal offences and given prison sentences of 12 months or more. In a statement, the prime minister’s spokesman said “we bitterly regret” the court decision that stopped the 25 people from leaving, and will urgently appeal.

“The offences which these people were responsible for include one manslaughter, one firearms offence, seven violent offences, two which are in the category of rape or sexual offences and 14 drugs offences,” the spokesman said. He added: “We make no apology whatsoever for seeking to remove serious foreign national offenders.”Source-Misterseed.com

USA IS ADAPTING SAME SYSTEM IN UK,SEE STORY BELOW:

Justice Dept. Establishes Office to Denaturalize Immigrants

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Wednesday that it had created an official section in its immigration office to strip citizenship rights from naturalized immigrants, a move that gives more heft to the Trump administration’s broad efforts to remove from the country immigrants who have committed crimes.

The Denaturalization Section “underscores the department’s commitment to bring justice to terrorists, war criminals, sex offenders and other fraudsters who illegally obtained naturalization,” Joseph H. Hunt, the head of the Justice Department’s civil division, said in a statement.

“The Denaturalization Section will further the department’s efforts to pursue those who unlawfully obtained citizenship status and ensure that they are held accountable for their fraudulent conduct,” Mr. Hunt said.

The move promises to further expand a practice that was once used infrequently, but that the Trump administration has increasingly turned to as part of its immigration crackdown. It has raised alarms among some department lawyers who fear denaturalization lawsuits could be used against immigrants who have not committed serious crimes. Read more here-nytimes.com