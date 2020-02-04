PHOTOS: Over 12 Institutions/Roads named after the late Daniel Arap Moi

There are many public institutions and roads named after the late former President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

Moi University

Moi University was established in 1984 by an Act of Parliament (Moi University Act, 1984) as the second public university in Kenya.

It was established due to the need to decentralise higher education from the urban areas.

The former president Daniel Arap Moi pioneered the idea of a university in a rural setting and that is why the Kenya’s second University bears his name. That is a modest tribute to a great and deserving Kenyan.

Moi Girls Eldoret

After Kenya gained independence, the then white settlers school started admitting African students. New members of the board of Management were appointed with former President Moi becoming the chairman of the board.

To honor the longest-serving chairman of the Board of Management who later became the longest-serving Kenyan president, the school’s name was changed from The Highlands School to Moi Girls’ School Eldoret in 1978.

Other schools named after him were:

Moi High School-Mbiruri (Embu)

Moi High School Kabarak (Nakuru)

Moi Forces Academy

Moi Primary School (Nakuru)

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital is the teaching hospital for Moi University College of Health Sciences that trains both undergraduate Medical Students and several Masters in Medicine Specialist programs.

The hospital also serves residents of Western Kenya Region, parts of Eastern Uganda and Southern Sudan.

Moi International Airport

This is Kenya’s second largest airport and it was named after former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi during his tenure.

It is located in Mombasa and operated by the Kenya Airport Authority.

Moi Airbase

This is a military airport that is used by the Kenya Air Force.

Some of the roads named after Moi were:

Moi Avenue (Mombasa)

Moi Avenue (Nairobi)

Moi Road (Kiambu Githunguri)

By Girlie Kendi

Source- citizentv.co.ke

