VIDEO: DP Ruto arrives at Kabarnet to condole with Moi’s family

The family of the late retired President Daniel Moi has welcomed Deputy President William Ruto to mourn with them at their home.

Raymond Moi on Tuesday said there should be no issue with Ruto going to the family home as perceived.

“Thank you for coming to pay your tribute. (Interior CS Fred) Matiang’i was here, registered his condolences and pledged the support of the state. And we would like to profoundly say we are grateful,” he said.

Raymond added, “You worked with Mzee, and it is only in order for you to register your condolences.”

There has been bad blood between Ruto and Moi’s son, Baringo Senator Gideon, with political analysts putting it down to a battle to control the Rift Valley region.

Last year, Ruto’s attempts to visit Moi at his Kabarak home were thwarted after he was denied access.

Ruto flew to retired President Daniel Moi’s home in Kabarak but failed to meet him after waiting for three hours.