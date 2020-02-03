VIDEO: Uhuru and Raila party the night away in a reggae concert

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister (PM) Raila Odinga on Saturday, February 1, 2020, partied the night away at a reggae concert.

The President who is also a symbol of national unity showed by example, that music can be used to unite Kenyans.

In videos that went viral early Sunday morning, the two leaders showcased their dance moves and knowledge of the musical genre.

Both politicians are seen in separate videos singing and dancing to the tunes, in one, the president is seen singing along to the musicians while in another the former PM dances to the tunes.

Last night was a movie! It’s no brainier that President Uhuru Kenyatta really had some good time! Sasa turudi Kujenga nchi! @KoinangeJeff#UB40ConcertLiveinNairobi#UB40InNairobi (Video Courtesy) pic.twitter.com/RUkX0nou65 — Hon Alinur Mohamed🇰🇪 (@HonAlinur) February 2, 2020

Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga having fun at the #UB40ConcertLiveinNairobi #UB40InNairobi. For sure Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends. (Video Courtesy) ) pic.twitter.com/FAJCBGydA4 — Hon Alinur Mohamed🇰🇪 (@HonAlinur) February 1, 2020

Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga pulling some dance moves at the #UB40ConcertLiveinNairobi #UB40InNairobi. For sure Nobody can stop reggae. (Video Courtesy) pic.twitter.com/ZtDrWLvjrF — Hon Alinur Mohamed🇰🇪 (@HonAlinur) February 1, 2020

When music is needed, it’s really there and it serves a purpose. #UB40ConcertLiveinNairobi #UB40InNairobi (Video Courtesy) pic.twitter.com/2lk84cd2yV — Hon Alinur Mohamed🇰🇪 (@HonAlinur) February 1, 2020

The concert was attended by hundreds of Kenyans who witnessed English reggae and pop band UB40 perform live in Nairobi.

By Babu Tendu

Source- standardmedia.co.ke

