Great news: Golden Opportunity for Funding to Buy and Build with Optiven

0 14
NEWSPROMOTED CONTENT
By Diaspora Messenger
Great news:  Golden Opportunity for Funding to Buy and Build with Optiven
Great news! Golden Opportunity for Funding to Buy and Build with OptivenDear our Valued customers, friends & Optiven supporters, and those who believe in our vision of economically and socially empowering and Transforming the society

- Advertisement -

Here is some great news for you! You now have a golden Opportunity to get Funding to Buy and Build courtesy of Optiven and its two financial partners.
The deal will give you a payment plan of up to 25 Years.
More Related Stories
NEWS

Congrats to Diaspora Kenyans with beautifully done homes at…

NEWS

Achieving Affordable Homes Made Easy with Optiven

NEWS

Adding VALUE to OTHERS is the Best thing in Life –…

FEATURED STORIES

Here is a Great Opportunity Just for You – Fungua…

In that regard, kindly find bellow, a brief highlight of Optiven Limited’s top projects which you can pick as part of this new deal.
*Kiambu County*
Prices starting from 4.195M
*The Luxurious Thika Superhighway property in Thika – (Within Thika Greens)*
Prices starting from 3.28M
*Machakos County*
*Garden of Joy*
Price 1,295, 000
*Kangundo Road at Kantafu – Rafiki Gardens*
Price 695, 000
*Kitengela*
*Victory Gardens Phases 3/4 & 5*
Price 2,295,000
*Shekina Garden*
Price 750,000
*Nyeri County*
*Peace Gardens* Ksh 695,000
This is the year that we are stepping into New Levels, New Grounds, New Beginnings.
Make it with Optiven Group Kenya.
*Contact:* 0790300300 or 0723400500 and get a piece!
*Website:* www.optiven.co.ke
_We Value You!_

 

Great news:  Golden Opportunity for Funding to Buy and Build with Optiven

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: