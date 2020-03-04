Great news: Golden Opportunity for Funding to Buy and Build with Optiven

Dear our Valued customers, friends & Optiven supporters, and those who believe in our vision of economically and socially empowering and Transforming the society

Here is some great news for you! You now have a golden Opportunity to get Funding to Buy and Build courtesy of Optiven and its two financial partners.

The deal will give you a payment plan of up to 25 Years.

In that regard, kindly find bellow, a brief highlight of Optiven Limited’s top projects which you can pick as part of this new deal.

*Kiambu County*

Prices starting from 4.195M

*The Luxurious Thika Superhighway property in Thika – (Within Thika Greens)*

Prices starting from 3.28M

*Machakos County*

*Garden of Joy*

Price 1,295, 000

*Kangundo Road at Kantafu – Rafiki Gardens*

Price 695, 000

*Kitengela*

*Victory Gardens Phases 3/4 & 5*

Price 2,295,000

*Shekina Garden*

Price 750,000

*Nyeri County*

*Peace Gardens* Ksh 695,000

This is the year that we are stepping into New Levels, New Grounds, New Beginnings.

Make it with Optiven Group Kenya.

*Contact:* 0790300300 or 0723400500 and get a piece!

_We Value You!_

