Great news: Golden Opportunity for Funding to Buy and Build with Optiven
Dear our Valued customers, friends & Optiven supporters, and those who believe in our vision of economically and socially empowering and Transforming the society
Here is some great news for you! You now have a golden Opportunity to get Funding to Buy and Build courtesy of Optiven and its two financial partners.
The deal will give you a payment plan of up to 25 Years.
In that regard, kindly find bellow, a brief highlight of Optiven Limited’s top projects which you can pick as part of this new deal.
*Kiambu County*
*Amani Ridge – The Place of Peace* https://www.optiven.co.ke/
properties/amani-ridge-the- place-of-peace-kiambu/
Prices starting from 4.195M
*The Luxurious Thika Superhighway property in Thika – (Within Thika Greens)*
Prices starting from 3.28M
*Machakos County*
*Garden of Joy*
Price 1,295, 000
*Kangundo Road at Kantafu – Rafiki Gardens*
Price 695, 000
*Kitengela*
*Victory Gardens Phases 3/4 & 5*
Price 2,295,000
*Shekina Garden*
Price 750,000
*Nyeri County*
*Peace Gardens* Ksh 695,000
This is the year that we are stepping into New Levels, New Grounds, New Beginnings.
Make it with Optiven Group Kenya.
*Contact:* 0790300300 or 0723400500 and get a piece!
*Email:* [email protected]
*Website:* www.optiven.co.ke
_We Value You!_
