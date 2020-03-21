Kenyan US Student With Coronavirus Symptoms Quarantined in Kenya

An aviation student who arrived from Dallas, United States on Thursday, March 19, has been isolated after exhibiting Coronavirus-like symptoms in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

- Advertisement -

According to Citizen Digital, residents from Gatua Village reported the matter to the chief and health officials after claims that the student had symptoms similar to those of the deadly Coronavirus.

The student is said to have been experiencing a high fever and was constantly coughing on Friday evening, March 20.

A medical practitioner dresses in protective gear at the Coronavirus isolation and treatment facility in Mbagathi District Hospital on Friday, March 6, 2020.

“The student is from Texas in the United States and I’m told he was coughing and had a high fever. We are waiting to hear from the health officials now, ” Silvester Momanyi, the area chief stated.

The student’s blood samples have been taken to the lab for testing.

Momanyi advised the residents to stay calm as the student and his family members had been isolated and results were yet to be released.

As of now, Kenya has seven confirmed cases of Coronavirus who are all being isolated at Mbagathi Hospital.

On Friday, March 20, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe urge citizens to toe the line and avoid the spread of the virus.

He stated that actions taken by the Kenyan government would be guided on what had been observed in other countries.

“Trends that we have observed in other countries indicate that the number of infected persons increases dramatically following confirmation of the first case.

“The next two weeks are critical for this country. As we seek to contain the outbreak, we remain focused on emphasizing a high level of hygiene,” the CS stated.

To contain the impact of the disease, Kagwe announced that the National Emergency Response Committee had resolved to have bars and all entertainment areas closed by 7:30 p.m. every day until further notice from Monday, March 23.

Additionally, he directed all supermarkets to minimise the number of shoppers at a given time.

“All supermarkets are required to limit the number of shoppers. A queue management system must be established to manage the crowds outside the supermarket and priority be given to the elderly, pregnant mothers and people living with disabilities,” he stated.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses the media at Mbagathi District Hospital on Friday, March 6, 2020

By STEPHANIE WANGARI