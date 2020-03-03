Miriam Wanjiru Ikua, Daughter of Dorothy Ndubi of MD promoted to glory

It is with Deep Sorrow We announce the sudden Promotion to Glory of Miriam Wanjiru Ikua-

Mwathe on Friday February 28 th , 2020 at the age of 25 years.

She was a beloved daughter of Dorothy Ndubi and Bernard Ikua, sister to Anthony, Brian and

Vincent . Sister in Love to Emma , and Christine. Wife of Dennis Mwathe Kuria of Kawainda,

Kiambaa, Kiambu, Mother to Damian Kuria Mwathe, Daughter in Law of Michael Kuria (Githengere)and Susan Wanjiku Kuria.

Family and Friends are meeting daily from 6pm-10pm at Dorothy Ndubi Residence in Maryland

USA at 1826 Metzerrot Road Apt # 402, Adelphi, MD 20783.

Family and Friends are also meeting daily at their Residence in Kawainda, Kiambaa, Kiambu.

There will be a MEMORIAL SERVICE on Thursday March 5 th , 2020 at 5pm-8pm at the following:

Power House Church, 10778 Rhode Island

Avenue Beltsville, MD 20705.

The Cortege Leaves Nazareth Hospital Mortuary Kiambaa on Friday, March 6 th , 2020 at 6 Am and Proceeds for the Burial to be held at Wendo Farm, Bahati Nakuru, Kenya on the same day at 10 Am.

Please let us continue uplifting Miriam Family in prayer. For financial support, please send to:

1.CashApp: Dorothy Ndubi 9138502459 ($Dorothyndubi) or Sam Kariuki ($Samka),

2. Zelle: 9138502459

3. Mpesa: Brian Ikua – +254 700 06 9497 or Dennis Kuria +254 725 819 404

May God bless you all for your Love, Prayers and Support of any Kind as we continue to

Celebrate the life of our Beloved Miriam

For more info please contact the following:

Pastor Gatambia: 301 802 8794

Sam Kariuki – 240 988 6608

Bishop M. Kathurima: 240 491 1587

Pastor Jane Kathurima: 301 793 5281

Pastor Dr Kerich: 704 968 3536

Emily Ndugu: 202 758 4562

