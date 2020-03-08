PHOTOS: Award-winning musician Emmy Kosgei’s Fabulous Life Abroad

Award-winning musician Emmy Kosgei lives a fabulous life, since relocating to Nigeria, after tying the knot to a renowned televangelist, Apostle Anselm Madubuko in 2013.

The Taunet Nelel hitmaker, spends most of her time supporting her husband’s ministry, while also enjoying the opulent life, travelling, driving high-end cars and living in a palatial home.

Kosgey, via her Instagram page, connects with her fans worldwide, but mostly those in Kenya. On Friday, March 7, Kosgey showcased two expensive rides, a BMW which had customised registration plate and an SUV from CMC Motors.

Image Emmy Kosgey’s husband, Apostle Anselm Madubuko, poses for a photo alongside a BMW and an SUV on Friday, March 6, 2020

Aside from the rides, Kosgey enjoys sumptuous meals from posh hotels, taking her time to share images of her outings.

The pastor’s wife, who runs Revival Assembly Church alongside the husband, dresses elegantly, sometimes by herself or with advice from fashion houses.

Her house attests to her own belief that God blessed her life. Inside the posh house, one can spot stylish vases and picture frames, coupled up with expensive furniture.

Most of her photos are taken outside the house, a one storey building surrounded by palm trees.

The musician has been an inspiration to many, one aspect she has upheld, usually sharing uplifting messages.

“Quit trying to please people who look down on you. Surround yourself with positive thinkers just like David. Relocate! Let them watch you from a distance,” Kosgey shared the secret to her success on October 10, 2019.

In an interview with Parents Magazine in 2019, she detailed how difficult it was to adapt to life in Nigeria.

Image Apostle Anselm Madubuko with wife Emmy Kosgey in an Instagram post in 2019

“It’s not easy, because it’s entirely a different ball game in Nigeria. When I was getting married and joining my new family and church, I was really scared. However, it has worked out. Both divides have accepted me. My stepchildren respect me and call me mum. I don’t take it for granted. Their children also refer to me as grandma, even though I’m a grandmother before becoming a mum myself.

“When I was getting into relationships, one of the things I was keen on was that my partner would love me for me. Not my status. Anselm and I understand each other so much, there’s no room for conflict or misunderstanding. If we decide to undertake something and I am not pleased, I can voice my displeasure. This is something we cultivated way before our marriage,” Kosgey disclosed.

Despite the lavish life, she usually reiterates that she would always be humble, outgoing and interactive as before.

“Humility is never a weakness in life. Pride, as they say, comes before a fall. It doesn’t hurt to humble yourself, it doesn’t take anything out of you it actually adds! “Learn to tame your character, learn to bite your tongue. Treat him like a king that he is, love and honour him. Some little acts look foolish but it adds value! Do it out of love! Wisdom is profitable,” Kosgey posted on social media in 2018.

Image Emmy Kosgei poses for a photo in front of her house on November 14, 2019

Emmy Kosgey in an Instagram post in 2019

